Posted: Feb 06, 2023 7:19 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 9:02 PM

Chase McNutt

Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry awarded the Police Chief’s Award for Valor at the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday night, to Aaron Rademaker and Kaylee Hill-Johnson. Rademaker intervened last month and saved a woman when a male tried to kidnap her from Lowe’s on SE Adams Blvd. Ickleberry talks about the award for Rademaker

Hill-Johnson is the 911 dispatcher who played a vital part in finding the man responsible.

The meeting concluded with Mayor Copeland giving a water leakage update, and explains what you can do as a Bartain to help conserve water.