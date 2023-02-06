Posted: Feb 06, 2023 4:40 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 4:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The first day of municipal filings in Washington County is in the books.

Bruce Rickman threw his name in the hat for the three-year, Ward 4 seat on the Dewey City Council. That position is currently held by Councilwoman Kay Bales, who hasn’t filed for the role quite yet. Meanwhile in Ramona, Town Clerk Amy Kinney and Trustee Dustin Peck have filed as incumbents. Michele Rader has filed to serve as the Treasurer in the Town of Ochelata.

Filing will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Filing will officially close on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the filing process from the Washington County Election Board, click here.

We will have more on this story in the days ahead.