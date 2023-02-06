Posted: Feb 06, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

A full-day nonprofit training event featuring three speakers will be held in Bartlesville later this month.

The Bartlesville Regional Symposium, presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP), will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 with check-ins beginning at 8:15 a.m. The event will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center, located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Bartlesville Regional United Way President Lisa Cary will be the keynote speaker. Other featured speakers include Arvest Wealth Management’s Joshua Randolph and Write on Fundraising’s Lindsay Jordan.

Topics include: planned giving, year-end appeals, increasing engagement, strategic planning, marketing and branding, and building community.

Register today at okcnp.org/bartlesville-symposium.

Cost to attend for OKCNP Members is $75. Non-members can get in for $150.