Posted: Feb 06, 2023 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 3:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings in Bartlesville, Claremore, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pryor, and Tahlequah on Monday, February 13th and Monday, February 20th. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.

Schedule (all times Central):

Monday, February 13:

9:00am – 10:00am

Durant Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Library

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701

12:00pm – 1:00pm

McAlester Town Hall

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215

1802 E. College Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501

3:30pm - 4:30pm

Tahlequah Town Hall

Armory Municipal Center

100 N. Water Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464

6:00pm – 7:00pm

Muskogee Town Hall

Martin Luther King Center

Conference Room

300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK 74401

Monday, February 20:

9:00am – 10:00am

Okmulgee Town Hall

OSU Institute of Technology

Student Union

E. 1st St.

Okmulgee, OK 74447

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers North Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Pryor Town Hall

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Bartlesville Town Hall

Bartlesville Community Center

Community Hall

300 SE Adams Blvd.

Bartlesville, OK 74003