Posted: Feb 06, 2023 12:53 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 12:54 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved a quote for the fairground’s Women’s Building office space and kitchen remodel.

Commissioner Everett Piper explains why the item is necessary

The commissioners also accepted the first payment of the new national opioid settlement of $35,408.47.

The commissioners will meet next Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The public is welcomed to join.