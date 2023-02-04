Posted: Feb 04, 2023 10:41 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2023 10:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that the public parking lot will be closed Monday through Wednesday (February 6-8). as the street department repaira the roadway.

Last week there was a water line break which resulted in the roadway at the WCSO's public parking entrance needing resurfacing. The City of Bartlesville's Street Department will be making the repairs in the coming days, thus the need for the temporary closure.

All public parking will be in the north parking lot north of Adams Boulevard. This is across the street from the WCSO. The WCSO staff apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause you.