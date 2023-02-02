Posted: Feb 02, 2023 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2023 3:58 PM

Chase McNutt

Early voting begins Thursday, Feb. 9th for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters. “You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” House said.

Early voting is available Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Washington County Election Board located on the Fourth Floor of the City Hall Building, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. House reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

For questions, please contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.