Posted: Feb 02, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2023 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care’s Seniors Connect kicks off its social calendar with a “Jazzy Valentine Social”, featuring Cynthia Simmons, Tulsa jazz and recording artist.

The event is open to all adults and primarily those over 60. According to Development Director, Angie Thompson, Seniors Connect is Elder Care’s community outreach program, offering social activities, trips, educational seminars, and group exercises classes.

“We are thrilled to begin our social lineup with a return visit from Cynthia Simmons. The evening will include dancing, light appetizers, photos, and more. We invite adults of all ages to join us and get connected.”

Simmons just released an EP that features some of her personal favorites. You can hear Cynthia’s album on Amazon and other streaming platforms and hear her in-person on February 16 at Elder Care. Bring a friend and fit right in!

Tickets are $5 each, and space is limited. Guests are urged to register by 2/11 to ensure seating. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive.