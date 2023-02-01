Posted: Feb 01, 2023 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2023 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin announces his Senate committee assignments for the 118th Congress. The freshman Oklahoma Senator will serve on the following four Senate committees: Armed Services; Environment and Public Works; Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; and Indian Affairs.

In a statement, Sen. Mullin said:

“It’s an honor to wake up and serve the people of Oklahoma in the United States Senate. These key committees will allow me an incredible opportunity to advocate on our state’s behalf and ensure Oklahoman’s voices are heard.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee is a vital committee assignment for Oklahoma, which is home to five world-class military installations.

“Being selected to represent our state on the Armed Services Committee is a tremendous privilege,” Mullin continued. “With Oklahoma’s long and distinguished history of military support, I look forward to using my position to ensure that our service men and women have the resources they need to remain the greatest in the world.”

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will give Oklahoma a voice in environmental matters concerning land protection, resource utilization, and cultivation.

“In Oklahoma, we are blessed with abundant natural resources,” Mullin said. “From our vast farmland to important public waterways like MKARNS, Oklahomans have proven to be good stewards of our environment. Through this, we have repeatedly seen how one-size-fits-all solutions from Washington do not work. I’m proud to serve on EPW to combat burdensome federal overreach and put our state in the driver’s seat – it’s time to get the federal government off our land and out of our backyard.”

The prestigious Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee has broad jurisdiction over health care, education, workforce, and retirement issues impacting Oklahomans.

“The American dream is alive and well in Oklahoma. Our outstanding workforce is at the center of our economy, which has remained strong despite significant challenges from the federal government,” Mullin said. “From early childhood education to retirement, I look forward to working with my HELP colleagues to advance commonsense solutions for success. With my appointment to this important committee, our state will now have a say in the unique health care needs of rural America as we work to secure a pathway to prosperity for all Oklahomans.”

As a member of Cherokee Nation, Senator Mullin will use his position on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee to study matters related to American Indians, Native Hawaiians, and the Alaska Native peoples.

“The Indian Affairs Committee plays a vital role in ensuring that the federal government upholds its trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal nations. I look forward to strengthening tribal sovereignty, pursuing self-determination policies, and fostering economic growth in Indian Country. Let’s get to work,” Mullin concluded.