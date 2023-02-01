Posted: Feb 01, 2023 1:37 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2023 1:37 PM

Dalton Spence

The Lee Lake Complex renovation is at its halfway mark. The renovation includes a new soccer field, parking lots and drive closures.

New parking lots will be placed at Lee Lake and Cooper Dog Park which will replace the existing gravel lots. Along with this, is a new connecting road between Lee Lake Parking, Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Fields.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says when weather cooperates, they will start installing sod in select areas and hydro-seeding the rest. Asphalt will also be added once when weather permits.