Posted: Feb 01, 2023 5:46 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2023 5:46 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 497, the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act and H.R. 382, the Pandemic is Over Act.

H.R. 497 ends the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate that has been imposed on our healthcare workers. H.R. 382 ends the Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19.

“President Biden even said himself back in September that ‘the pandemic is over.’ It’s long past time that we declared an end to the pandemic,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

“Meanwhile, our healthcare workers are heroes and they should have never been burdened with an unconstitutional vaccine mandate. Today’s votes are part of Republicans’ promise to the American people to restore their basic personal freedoms that have been taken away by this Administration,” Brecheen concluded.