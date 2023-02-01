Posted: Feb 01, 2023 5:43 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2023 5:43 AM

Tom Davis

Renovation of the Caney River Pump Station began last fall but supply chain issues have kept the station offline, pending the delivery of a part used for motor control, according to Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen.

The $1.2 million renovation is necessary to facilitate the City's ongoing water reuse project and involves replacing all pumps at the station as well as exterior repairs. Contract company Crossland Construction has been working on the renovation since last fall.

Lauretsin says the city has been pursuing other vendors, but so far nothing has materialized.