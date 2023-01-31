Posted: Jan 31, 2023 3:42 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union presents an exclusive HR Solutions Series, a free opportunity for Bartlesville’s HR and business professionals.

Business Development Officer Nicole McKinney will present in-person on employee management on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the basement of Truity, located at 501 S. Johnstone Avenue. An online presentation is also available.

In this workshop they will discuss the topics of employee engagement with focuses on connection, meaning, impact, and appreciation. According to an article published by workhuman.com, studies show that when management prioritizes employee engagement and recognition, they are:

Less likely to leave and 5x as likely to see a path to growth in the organization

More satisfied and 44% more likely to thrive in their life overall

More productive and 73% less likely to feel burned out

4x more likely to be actively engaged at work

5x more likely to feel connected to their workplace culture

Contact McKinney to register: Nicole.McKinney@TruityCU.org