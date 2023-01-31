Posted: Jan 31, 2023 1:59 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville invites you to try something new this year by coming to an event familiar to the non-profit.

You are welcome to join the shelter's next "I Had No Idea: Lunch & Tour," which is slated to take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. This come and go event allows you to see first-hand what life is like at the Lighthouse.

There is no cost to attend but you must RSVP by calling 918.336.9029 or by visiting the Lighthouse website here.

The Lighthouse is located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville.