Posted: Jan 31, 2023 12:52 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 12:52 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved to purchase portable hog and sheep panels and bow gates for approximately $17,000.

The equipment should arrive before the livestock show and could lead to a better chance of the fairgrounds to host more livestock events in the future.

The commissioners tabled the item allowing filming at the Osage County Courthouse East steps for Ebenezer the Traveler A Continuation of the Christmas Carol. One of the members who were supposed to discuss the topic to the commissioners were not able to make it because of weather so it will be on next meeting’s agenda.