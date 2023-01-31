Posted: Jan 31, 2023 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 10:46 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Our Blood Institute is in Bartlesville hoping to get some donations this week.

OBI will be at RSU Bartlesville on Tuesday from 12pm-5pm and The Neighborhood Connection on Thursday from10am-2:30pm.

Our Blood Institute typically has a 3-5 day supply of lifesaving blood available but sitting at a 1-2 day supply.

Susan Addison with OBI says they are hoping to get people out to help save lives.

You can schedule an appointment WITH THIS LINK.