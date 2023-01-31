News
Blood
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 10:46 AM
Our Blood Institute Headed to Bartlesville
Evan Fahrbach
Our Blood Institute is in Bartlesville hoping to get some donations this week.
OBI will be at RSU Bartlesville on Tuesday from 12pm-5pm and The Neighborhood Connection on Thursday from10am-2:30pm.
Our Blood Institute typically has a 3-5 day supply of lifesaving blood available but sitting at a 1-2 day supply.
Susan Addison with OBI says they are hoping to get people out to help save lives.
You can schedule an appointment WITH THIS LINK.
« Back to News