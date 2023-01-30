Posted: Jan 30, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2023 3:09 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on one count of trafficking Methamphetamine. Gregory Yoho was arrested back on October 4th of 2021 after getting pulled over for speeding. Officers were already on alert for Yoho as it was reported anonymously to them that Yoho was in possession of methamphetamines.

During the stop, a K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle which led to a search and discovery of almost 40 grams of methamphetamine. He is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for February 17th.