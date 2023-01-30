Posted: Jan 30, 2023 1:14 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2023 1:16 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved and signed a lease purchase agreement for the sheriff with Welch State Bank for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 4X4 with Sheriff’s upfit package for $63,655.20.

The commissioners also reviewed and quotes for flooring in the bathrooms in the Ag Building and Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena and concession stand. Here is what District One Commissioner Everett Piper had to say about the bathrooms.

Commissioners will meet next Monday in the Women’s Building at 10 a.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.