Posted: Jan 30, 2023 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2023 10:47 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners meeting kicked off this Monday morning with the accepting of a bid for a 2021 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 Long Box in the amount of $40,380 to Bartlesville CDJR.

The Commissioners also discussed a donation made to the local sheriff’s office.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am.