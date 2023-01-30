News
Nowata County
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Bid for Truck; Accept Donations
The Nowata County Commissioners meeting kicked off this Monday morning with the accepting of a bid for a 2021 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 Long Box in the amount of $40,380 to Bartlesville CDJR.
The Commissioners also discussed a donation made to the local sheriff’s office.
The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am.
