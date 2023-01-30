Posted: Jan 30, 2023 9:25 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2023 9:29 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners approved a couple items and went over their individual reports in a brief meeting on Monday morning.

Jerry Kelley with Washington County Emergency Management made a presentation over the 2022 ARPA Funds Report.

Kelley goes over the process.

The Commissioners also adopted a purchase card policies and procedures manual from the State Auditor and Inspector.

During their commissioners report all three comissioners talked about presentation opportunites for county employees about their insurance benefits.

They also said they are monitoring weather reports for possible winter weather issues.