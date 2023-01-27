Posted: Jan 27, 2023 3:57 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 3:57 PM

A member of Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) will give a Fourth Quarter 2022 ARPA Funds Report at the next Washington County Commissioners' meeting.

WCEM's Jerry Kelley submitted the ARPA report and has presented on items similar to this one in past meetings.

The Commissioners may adopt a purchase card policies and procedures manual that was produced by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector during their gathering as well.

The Washington County Commissioners' meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

