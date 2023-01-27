Posted: Jan 27, 2023 2:53 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Josh Brecheen votes in favor of the Strategic Production Response Act, which limits the drawdown of petroleum in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) until the Department of Energy develops a plan to increase the percentage of federal lands leased for oil and gas production.

In a statement, Congressman Brecheen said:

“As Oklahomans know, the Biden Administration has declared a war on American energy—canceling pipelines, imposing burdensome regulations on companies, and imposing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on public lands. While the Biden Administration has made it tougher for America to produce oil, its solution has been to deplete our Strategic Petroleum Reserve—selling off nearly 40-percent of our stockpile. The SPR is supposed to only be used in emergency situations.”

This vote follows the first open amendment process in the House in seven years, resulting in the consideration of more than 140 amendments to the SPR Act.

“I was proud to vote for the Strategic Production Response Act so that America has a plan: if we’re going to withdraw from our SPR in non-emergencies than we must also increase domestic production. It is common sense and the first step in ending the Biden Administration’s assault against American energy,” Brecheen concluded.