Posted: Jan 27, 2023 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 10:26 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners will meet in their weekly Monday meetings to discuss and possibly sign a lease agreement for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe with all the appropriate equipment.

The commissioners will discuss possibly allow filming at the Osage County Courthouse east steps on Feb. 24-25 for production of the Ebenezer the Traveler movie.

The meeting will have an executive session near the end of the meeting to discuss a nutrition director and a fairgrounds general laborer.

The commissioners meet in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public