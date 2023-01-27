News
Oklahoma
Posted: Jan 27, 2023 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 10:12 AM
Many Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce an ATF Gun Rule
Tom Davis
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF.The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government.
Nowata County Sheriff John McClain says,"The rule does not affect the endeavors of the Nowata County Sheriff's Office at all. We're not gonna enforce that rule. We will enforce the laws in placeby the state of Oklahoma, but we won't enforce any rule by the ATF has put in place and demand we do it--we won't do that."
In a Facebook post from Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says,"Once again, we are witnessing a federal overreach that won't impact the criminal element, but only the law-abiding citizen's rights under the Constitution of the United States of America."
Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said that he is fomulating his comment regarding the issue and will get back to us soon.
Many Sheriffs in the state are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will not be a part of.
« Back to News