Posted: Jan 27, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2023 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma state legislative session does not begin until February 6, but according to two of our local state legislators, a lot has been happening in Oklahoma City already.

Appearing on Capitol Call on Friday, State Representative John B. Kane said he has been in the Capitol nearly every week for months now. State Senator Julie Daniels said that she and other senators have gone over nearly 1000 bills already.

State Representative Kane has introduced a so-called "Tebow Bill" named after pro athlete Tim Tebow who was home schooled yet was able to play football at his local high school in Florida many years ago. Kane's bill would allow the same provision in Oklahoma.

State Senator Julie Daniels and Sen. Shane Jett earlier filed school choice legislation that they say would benefit children all over the state.

Senate Bill 822 would provide parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.

“It’s time to empower Oklahoma parents to be able to choose the best education for their own children, regardless of their zip code or financial circumstances,” Daniels said. “The Education Freedom Act gives them the tools to make that happen. If we truly want to be a top ten state, let’s give parents, seeking an alternative to their public school, the chance to give their child the best chance for academic success and the promise of a bright future.”