Posted: Jan 27, 2023

St. John Gala

Tom Davis
 
The St. John Gala will be held in the St John School’s gym at 816 South Keeler Avenue on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6 pm but now is the time to sign up your business for a sponsorship and to purchase individual tickets before they sell out.
 
The gala is a fundraiser for the school and it includes a raffle and auction, a casino and a speakeasy with music and dancing, a dessert dash and hos d’oeuvres with a cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to dress to the Roaring 20s theme.
 
Tickets & online auction information can be purchased at the school’s website (www.sjcs-ok.org/annualgala)
 
 

