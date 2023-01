Posted: Jan 26, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 10:22 AM

Chase McNutt

Elder Care is putting together a Jazzy Valentine Social on February 16th from 6 to 7:30 pm that is open to all adults, 65 and up in the community. Angie Thompson with Elder Care talks about what the event will entail.

Once again, you must register by February 11, and you can do that online at AboutElderCare.org or call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.