Posted: Jan 26, 2023 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2023 10:08 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Director Charlene Dew appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday and she brought at guest. Not just any guest, but The Big of The Year, Rusty Gott.

Rusty talked about being a Big to mentor to a little and how to budget your time to make it work for both you and the youngster.

During the show, Charlene Dew says a few more teams are needed for this year's fundraiser. That event is the annual Bowl for Kid's Sake. Just a few more teams and captains. Dew invited everyone to join the fun on March 2nd and 3rd at 7pm at the Red Apple Bowling Center or March 2nd at 11:30 AM at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes.

Log on to https://give.bigoklahoma.org/campaign/bartlesville-bowl-for-kids-sake-2023/c405322 for details and to sign up.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters provides evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationship.

For more information, call 918.213.4524.