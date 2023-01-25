Posted: Jan 25, 2023 10:59 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 10:59 AM

Scientists from the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service did a study to find out what was the germiest item in your kitchen.

Coming in at the top of the list may come at a surprise being the spice rack.

The scientist observed a group of people make turkey burgers and noticed that 48 percent of spice jars had germs from the turkey on them.

Unwashed spice containers still have a cross contamination threat and you should wipe down after use.

Rounding out the top five is a little bit more predictable with the kitchen sink second, sponges third, cutting boards fourth and knife and pan handles fifth.