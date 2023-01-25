News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 25, 2023 9:41 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 9:42 AM
Bartlesville Chamber oF Commerce Business After Hours/Chritmas in the Ville Wrap
Tom Davis
The next Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is set for February 2, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at ABB, Inc. 7051 Industrial Blvd in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber offered the invitation.
Sherri also gave us a wrapup on Christmas in the Ville:
⦁ Over 2,200 people attended from outside a 40-mile radius
⦁ Attendees from Independence, KS more than tripled from two years ago
⦁ More attendees than ever came from cities larger than Bartlesville such as Owasso, Collinsville and Tulsa.
For more information on the chamber, log on to www.bartlesville.com
« Back to News