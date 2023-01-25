Posted: Jan 25, 2023 7:17 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 7:17 AM

Tom Davis

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 30.

WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Housereminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4.Regular office hours are from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough Friday.