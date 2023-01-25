News
Posted: Jan 25, 2023 6:23 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 6:25 AM
Next BPD Citizens Police Academy Begins March 2
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Citizens Police Academy is a 12-week comprehensive course that allows citizens to become familiar with the operations of law enforcement through classroom and hands-on instruction in all aspects of the Police Department.
Bartlesville Police Department's next CPA starts March 2. Classes are held 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. (There will be no class on March 16, during the week of Spring Break.)
Enrollment for the academy will be accepted until Jan. 31, and the class size is limited to 20 people.
Goals of the program include:
- To encourage attendance at and help provide funds for the Bartlesville Citizen’s Police Academy
- To enhance the relationship between our community and the Police Department
- To provide community support to the department
- To develop a trust between citizens and police
Participants must be at least 18, live or work in the Bartlesville/Dewey area, and must pass a background check to the satisfaction of Police Department administration.
Citizens Police Academy application forms are available online or at the Police Department, 615 S. Johnstone Ave. Applications may be emailed to Capt. Troy Newell at tmnewell@cityofbartlesville.org, dropped off at the police administration window, or faxed to 918.338.4033, attn. Capt. Newell.
For more information, see www.cityofbartlesville.org.
