Posted: Jan 25, 2023 5:57 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2023 6:24 AM

Tom Davis

The next City surplus property auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street.

Cash and checks (with proper ID) will be accepted. Credit cards will not be accepted.

"Titles for the vehicles that are sold will be available at City Hall on Monday (Jan. 30)," Henry said.

A few items included in the auction are:

John Deere Gator

Hustler FasTrack zero turn mower

2005 Honda CRV

Outback Brush Cutter

Chainsaws

Several cars and trucks