Posted: Jan 24, 2023 5:43 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2023 5:46 PM

Evan Fahrbach

As we reported earlier this week, the City of Bartlesville is urging Bartians to conserve water as we get deeper into the winter.

The city began telling citizens that the overall water supply was taking a hit starting in December. In the past month the overall percentage of water left in the supply has dropped four percentage points.

Bartlesville’s Engineering and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen talks about the situation.

Lauritsen went on to say that everyone doing a small part will add up fast.

The city noted not running the tap while brushing your teeth. Limiting running the washer unless it’s full and not using the toilet as a wastebasket as simple steps to take to limit water usage.