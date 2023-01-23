News
Osage County
Miller EMS Terminating Services in Barnsdall Area
Ty Loftis
Miller EMS has been servicing areas of Osage County since 2018. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioner's meeting, Jeremy McLemore announced that some changes would be coming to the way they provide services to the area, as the company has been losing money with the contract agreement they currently have in place.
Miller EMS will still continue to help serve rural parts of Osage County in the Fairfax area. Miller EMS will discontinue services for the Barnsdall area on June 30th.
