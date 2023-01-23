Posted: Jan 23, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public School Board recently voted hold a new school bond issue set for Frbruary 14, 2023. According Supt. Chuck McCauley, your taxes will not increase with the passage of the bond issue.

Joining McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday was BHS Ag teacher Marty Jones and Chris Batchelder, Vice President of Business Development at the Bartlesville Development Authority. All three presented the benefits of passing the bond issue.

Jones reminded the listerners that the last bond issue helped in the creation of an Ag Dept. at the high school. The school was then able to form an FFA chapter that has since earned both state and national honors in a very short time.

Chuck McCauley outlined the bond issue: