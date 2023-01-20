Posted: Jan 20, 2023 4:00 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2023 4:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Center, located at 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville, is starting the new year off right by replacing the concrete at the north entrance.

In a statement, Facility Manager Pat Patterson said:

"Keleher Architects drew up the plans, and the bid was awarded to Stout Construction. The project is funded by private donors, including the Lyon Foundation, Charles and Jeanalee Parsons Foundation, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and Arvest Bank."

Patterson said the work is estimated to take about eight weeks. She said they hope the weather holds off so they can hold performances at the end of the month.

Photo courtesy: City Beat