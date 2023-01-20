Posted: Jan 20, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2023 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will have items weighed by the Washington County Commissioners soon.

A $2,000 donation for the WCSO's Special Response Team from Kenneth G. and Diana Moon Adams may be approved when the Commissioners meet. A proclamation regarding Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month will be presented by Sheriff Scott Owen as well.

A letter to State P-Card Administrator Loretta Caldwell may be approved. An emergency management performance grant quarterly report and request for reimbursement from Washington County Emergency Management will be brought before the Commissioners later in the meeting.

The gathering will take place on the second floor of the County Administration Building - located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue - on Monday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

For the full agenda, click here.