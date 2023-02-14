Posted: Jan 20, 2023 2:56 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2023 2:56 PM

Voters in Osage County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the February 14, 2023, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Town of Wynona Municipal General, Bartlesville I0304 Public Schools Special, Osage Hills C00357 Public Schools Special, Skiatook I0072 Public Schools Special & Woodland I09057 Public Schools Special Elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.

Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska.