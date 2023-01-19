Posted: Jan 19, 2023 9:23 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 9:23 PM

Chase McNutt

Day one of the Caney Valley Tournament is done, and we had two of the games for you on KRIG, Riverfield v. Copan and Caney Valley (KS) vs Caney Valley, Ramona (OK). We’ll start with Riverfield, the Ravens won big over the Hornets, 68-24. This one was seemingly over after the first couple of minutes, and at the end of the first it was 27-4.

A better second half for the Hornets was not enough though, and they drop game one and take on the Trojans of Caney Valley after they lost to the Bullpups. Speaking of that one, the night cap on KRIG had the Bullpups vs Trojans in a game that was back and forth the entire time.

The Trojans had a four-point lead in the 3rd quarter, thanks to this 3-pointer from Tate Longan. The fourth quarter is what would do the Trojans in, as they would get outscored by the Bullpups 13-5 and lose their lead, falling 42-38.

Trojans play the Hornets tomorrow at 2:30 in the loser’s bracket.

Other finals, Dewey beat OBA 58-53 and will play against Liberty at 5:30 pm on KRIG 104.9, with Riverfield vs Caney Valley (KS) as the night cap at 8:30