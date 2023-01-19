News
U.S. Congress
Posted: Jan 19, 2023 5:08 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 5:11 PM
Hern Nominates Bartian to Military Service Academies
A Bartlesville native lands on Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern’s list of nominees to the United States Service Academies.
Jack Auschwitz of Bartlesville High School was nominated by Rep. Hern to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy at West Point, and the United States Naval Academy.
U.S. Naval Academy Nominees from L to R: Piercen Fisher, Jake Stalb, James Tackett, Jr., Ethan Hill, Rep. Kevin Hern, Jack Auschwitz, J. Cameron Talburt, Jackson McCoy, Rebekah Trenary.
In a statement, Rep. Hern said: “... The students I nominated represent the very best of Oklahoma and I wish them well as they move forward in this challenging but rewarding process.”
The students nominated to the United States Air Force Academy:
Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville High School
Ridge Brewington, USAFA Prep School
Declan Burris, Owasso High School
Jack Campbell, Epic Charter School
Ethan Hill, Jenks High School
Alexander Kennicutt, Jenks High School
Jaden Meissner, Owasso High School
Noah Shaw, Bixby High School
James Tackett, Jr., Broken Arrow High School
James Talburt, Eastern Oklahoma State
The students nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point:
Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville High School
Logan Franke, Bixby High School
Ethan Hill, Jenks High School
Kenton Hudson, Rejoice Christian High School
Noah Shaw, Bixby High School
Jake Stalb, Jenks High School
James Tackett, Jr., Broken Arrow High School
The student nominated to the United States Merchant Marines Academy:
Ethan Ellison, Broken Arrow High School
The students nominated to the United States Naval Academy:
Jack Auschwitz, Bartlesville High School
Piercen Fisher, Epic Charter School
Ethan Hill, Jenks High School
Jackson McCoy, Jenks High School
Jake Stalb, Jenks High School
James Tackett, Jr., Broken Arrow High School
James Talburt, Eastern Oklahoma State
Rebekah Trenary, Bixby High School
« Back to News