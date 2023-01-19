Posted: Jan 19, 2023 4:45 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles

"The Fortress" — a dedicated space created for middle and high school students on the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL) — is now open.

The Fortress gives teens a space to read, visit with friends, study, and play games. The space includes four fully-equipped gaming stations loaded with games that can be played individually or as a group, as well as areas where students can read graphic novels, study, or play the pinball machine.

In a statement to City Beat, Library Director Shellie McGill said:

"When the Library was built in 1992, there was a dedicated area for children but no area specifically for teens. We love that teens are enjoying the new loft space, and we are excited to host it for them. I want to make sure our community knows that The Fortress construction did not take funding away from other library services. We are proud that it was paid for with donations from very generous patrons, our business community and local grant funding."

BPL will host an open house for The Fortress from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Light refreshments will be served.

Photo courtesy: City Beat