Posted: Jan 19, 2023 4:23 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 4:37 PM

Dalton Spence

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, have filed universal school choice legislation to benefit children in all corners of the state. Daniels’ Education Freedom Act, Senate Bill 822, provides parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.

The bill allows parents to establish an account in the office of the State Treasurer from which to reimburse education service providers. The amount available is determined by the annual state per pupil expenditure set by the Department of Education.

Daniels’ bill proposes funding to cover the cost of the program by increasing the state funding formula for schools by $275 million. She filed a companion bill, SB 825, to also raise the funding rate for Oklahoma’s smallest school districts.