Posted: Jan 19, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 3:07 PM

Chase McNutt

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed Senate Bill 814, the Oklahoma Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act, prohibiting credit card companies from sharing information about lawful firearm and ammunition purchases. His legislation would allow citizens and merchants to file lawsuits and seek damages against those who violate SB 814’s provisions.

Under SB 814, a credit card company could not disclose a customer’s protected financial information, including firearms purchases, without written consent from the customer. Credit card companies would also be prohibited from charging a higher fee or declining a lawful transaction or declining to do business with a customer or merchant based on that code.

Those who violate this act could have legal action taken against them of up to $25,000 in damages. Senator Bergstrom says he hopes that Legislature moves quickly to get this bill signed by Governor Stitt.