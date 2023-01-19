Posted: Jan 19, 2023 2:37 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 2:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee.

Wilson approached the worker at Lowes in the electrical section and grabbed her hand. The victim thought that Wilson just needed help in another section and that he was going to lead her there. She quickly realized that Wilson was not asking for help, and she started to fight back when Wilson said, “you’re coming with me”.

The victim then grabbed onto a shelf and started yelling for help until another associate intervened. Wilson then fled the Lowe’s out of the emergency exit and left in a red SUV. A Facebook search later by the BPD would help identify who the assailant was. The red jeep was later located in an alley with the license plate missing and contained clothes inside that Wilson was wearing on the CCTV recording at Lowe’s.

Quincy Wilson’s next court date is set for Feb. 3rd and is being held over on a $150,000 bond.