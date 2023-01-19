Posted: Jan 19, 2023 2:10 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2023 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech partners with Wahzhazhe Connect, the Osage Nation's broadband expansion program, to offer paid job training for prospective field technicians.

Tri County Tech Superintendent and CEO Dr. Tammie Strobel says they will train those who are interested in building broadband infrastructure beginning on Monday, Jan. 30. Dr. Strobel says this first cohort will only be open to members of the Osage Nation. She says the two-week courses will cover everything needed to be successful in the broadband field.

Dr. Strobel says another round of training will be offered next quarter. She says the training will be open to the general public at that point.

Course instructors are experts in the construction and maintenance of broadband infrastructure and will offer field exercises in the training program.

In a statement, Dr. James Trumbly, Director of Wahzhazhe Connect, said:

"The Tri County Tech curriculum will train potential field technicians in technical skills needed to support the construction projects. We are grateful to Andrea Kemble, Director of the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department, for supporting the training by offering financial support for Wahzhazhe trainees to be paid during the training program."

Transportation and lunch will be provided for native trainees.

The training curriculum covers fiber optic field work, from basic safety skills to laying fiber optic cable in the ground to aerial construction and towers. The "Essential Fiber Optics, Splicing, Termination, and Testing" course covers the basics of fiber optics and equipment used to service fiber optic systems. The "Aerial Telephone Line Placement and Safety" course instructs technicians on how to safely attach and remove Telecom cables to poles, including instruction in electrical safety rules, regulations, standards, best practices, and pole top rescue. Additional courses will be offered later in the curriculum to include trainings in more advanced areas of field engineering.

Dr. Strobel says broadband access is vitally important to rural communities because it links to job growth, higher home value and increases educational opportunities. She says Tri County Tech is proud to be partnered with the Osage Nation as they take on this project together.

Tri County Tech was recently the recipient of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be directly used for providing Broadband Fiber Optic Training in its district. Dr. Strobel says Tri County Tech looks forward to providing a variety of short-term training courses for those looking for new careers in the Broadband Fiber Optic industry.

You are encouraged to be on the lookout for resources regarding the training in the coming weeks if you are interested and eligible to attend. Native applicants interested in joining the team can contact Tom Lookout in the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department at financial-assist@osagenation-nsn.gov. Additional job opportunities with Wahzhazhe Connect can be found here.