Posted: Jan 18, 2023 3:26 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 3:51 PM

Chase McNutt

Two Bartlesville men were seen in Washington County Court Wednesday afternoon on charges alleging Conspiracy and Witness Intimidation. Lakell Powell and Trey Morgan Smith are already behind bars for previous crimes. According to an affidavit, Powell was on a video call with the potential witness, and holds up a subpoena with the party’s name on it.

Smith had let Powell use his pin number in order to make an unlawful call to avoid detection from those who watch the phone and video calls. Powell is later seen asking the witness intimidating questions, then says “You don’t gotta show up, if you do I wish the best for you. Show up or don’t.”. The affidavit also states that you could hear the displeasure in Powell’s voice.

Powell and Smith bonds were both set at $75,000 on these charges. Powell also has a $150,000 bond on his other offenses and is being held over until his next court date of Feb. 3rd. Smith’s next court dates are set for January 23rd and Feb. 3rd