Posted: Jan 18, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 1:09 PM

Tom Davis

UPDATE: Bartlesville Police Department The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted for attempted kidnapping.

According a Facebook post fromt BPD,on Tuesday at approximately 5:00pm, The Bartlesville Police Department was dispatched to Lowes at 2205 SE Adams Boulevard in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an employee.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the surveillance video where the suspect , Quincy Wilson, attempted to kidnap a worker by trying to physically force her outside of the store. Officers also noticed that the suspect vehicle had been strategically placed outside of the store.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Bartlesville Police Department had been called to an eastside business earlier in the day at approximately 3:56pm where it is believed the same suspect went into an office area. The police were advised that the suspect had shut the lights off in the office and when they opened the door he was pulling his pants back up.

Unfortunately the suspect fled the business prior to police arriving on scene.