Posted: Jan 18, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 9:58 AM
Two More School Resource Officers Added to Bartlesville Schools
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools District (the “District”) continues to prioritize safety. To that end, the District is in the process of adding school resource officers so that each school campus will have its own SRO stationed at that campus for the full school day.
Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley said that two more school resource officers had been added to the schools as of the first of January. By August, McCauley said that a school resource officer will be in each of the district's schools.
The District has an agreement with the City of Bartlesville Police Department whereby the District is responsible for 75% of the officer's pay while the city pays 25% of it.
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is raising funds to support and sustain the District’s valuable SRO positions. To contribute to this fundraising effort, contact Blair Ellis, BPSF Executive Director at 918-336-8600, ext 3523 or ellisb@bps-ok.org, or by visiting bpsfoundation.org/donate .
