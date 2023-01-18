Posted: Jan 18, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2023 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools District (the “District”) continues to prioritize safety. To that end, the District is in the process of adding school resource officers so that each school campus will have its own SRO stationed at that campus for the full school day.

The District has an agreement with the City of Bartlesville Police Department whereby the District is responsible for 75% of the officer's pay while the city pays 25% of it.