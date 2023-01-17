Posted: Jan 17, 2023 9:00 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 9:01 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldogger guys dropped their third straight game this past Tuesday night in Sperry to the Pirates, 69-61. Bulldoggers almost doubled their point total from this past Saturday in the loss to Oklahoma Union where they only scored 32.

The Bulldoggers went up 6-5 in the first quarter, then it would be all Sperry from then on out, and the Pirates would go up 18-6 after one. A stronger second quarter showed Dewey outscoring Sperry by three, making it 30-21 at half.

4th quarter got interesting as the Bulldoggers were down as much as 14, but got it back down to six, with this Ryder Muninger 3. Muninger also dropped in a season-high 18 total points, all from behind the arc, and Colby Miller would lead the way with 21.

Bulldogger comeback would fall short, as they were not able to stop Ethan Brown or the Pirates. Brown for Sperry threw in 33 total-points, a game high for both sides. Dewey guys fall to 4-10, while the ladies dropped their game as well, in a blowout, 47-24.

Both teams back in the Caney Valley Tournament on Thursday.